UrduPoint.com

Biden Says He Wants During Upcoming Talks With China's Xi To Lay Out 2 States' Red Lines

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Biden Says He Wants During Upcoming Talks With China's Xi to Lay Out 2 States' Red Lines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) President Joe Biden said that he wants his upcoming meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to lay out each of the two countries' red lines on various critical bilateral issues.

"What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what kind of, what each of our red lines are, understand what he believes to be in the critical national interests of China, what I know to be the critical interests of the United States, and to determine whether or not they conflict with one another, and if they do, how to resolve and how to work it out," Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Biden and Xi are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in Bali later this month.

Related Topics

China United States Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This ..

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This Winter to End Conflict - Repo ..

3 hours ago
 Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to ..

Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to form government

3 hours ago
 Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

3 hours ago
 Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

3 hours ago
 Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch ..

Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

3 hours ago
 Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proo ..

Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proof of life

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.