WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) President Joe Biden said that he wants his upcoming meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to lay out each of the two countries' red lines on various critical bilateral issues.

"What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what kind of, what each of our red lines are, understand what he believes to be in the critical national interests of China, what I know to be the critical interests of the United States, and to determine whether or not they conflict with one another, and if they do, how to resolve and how to work it out," Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Biden and Xi are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in Bali later this month.