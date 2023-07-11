(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he welcomes the decision by his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to move forward Sweden's NATO bid for ratification by the Grand National Assembly and emphasized that the United States is willing to work on boosting Turkey's defense.

"I welcome the statement issued by Turkey, Sweden and the NATO Secretary General this evening, including the commitment by President Erdogan to transmit the Accession Protocol for Sweden to Turkey's Grand National Assembly for swift ratification," Biden said. "I stand ready to work with President Erdogan and Turkey on enhancing defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO Ally. And I thank Secretary-General Stoltenberg for his steadfast leadership."