Biden Says He Will Advocate Multilateral Approach to Relations With Iran, Russia and China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden told the CNN broadcaster in an interview that he would advocate a multilateral approach to the development of relations with Iran, Russia and China.

"All those things [the relations with Iran], I think, are going to be very difficult. But I know one thing: We cannot do this alone. And that's why we have to be part of a larger group, dealing not only with Iran, but with Russia, with China and a whole range of other issues," Biden said.