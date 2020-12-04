UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says He Will Advocate Multilateral Approach To Relations With Iran, Russia And China

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 08:10 AM

Biden Says He Will Advocate Multilateral Approach to Relations With Iran, Russia and China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden told the CNN broadcaster in an interview that he would advocate a multilateral approach to the development of relations with Iran, Russia and China.

"All those things [the relations with Iran], I think, are going to be very difficult. But I know one thing: We cannot do this alone. And that's why we have to be part of a larger group, dealing not only with Iran, but with Russia, with China and a whole range of other issues," Biden said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China All

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

8 hours ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

8 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

9 hours ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

7 hours ago

Arrests in Yerevan Underway as Protesters Block St ..

7 hours ago

FM thanks OIC Envoys for strong support during 47t ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.