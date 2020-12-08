UrduPoint.com
Biden Says He Will Announce Pick For Defense Secretary On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:30 AM

Biden Says He Will Announce Pick for Defense Secretary on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Presumed President-elect Joe Biden told reporters that he will announce his pick for US Defense Secretary on Friday.

"I'll have an announcement for you on Wednesday and on Friday...

Defense is Friday," Biden said on Monday in response to a question about when will he announce his pick for the positions Secretary of Defense and US Attorney General.

Biden's pick for US Attorney General could be announced on Wednesday, but he did not respond when asked by reporters to clarify.

US media reports have suggested that former Defense Department policy chief Michele Flournoy and retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin are top candidates for the job.

