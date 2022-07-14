Biden Says He Will Be First US President to Fly Directly From Israel to Jeddah

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will be the first American president to fly directly from Israel to the Saudi city of Jeddah, noting that he will be carrying a direct message of peace between Israel and the Arab world.

"I will be first us President to fly directly from Israel to Jeddah," he said while speaking at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

"I will be carrying a direct message of peace," he added.