Biden Says He Will Not Allow To Stop Ballots Count
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 09:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joe Biden said that he would not allow anyone to stop the ballots count and each vote would be counted.
"Democracy works. Your vote will be counted. I don't care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen," Biden said in his address to the nation on late Friday.