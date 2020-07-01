Biden Says He Will Not Hold Any Campaign Rallies Amid Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Joe Biden during a speech on Tuesday said his presidential campaign will not hold any rallies during the COVID-19 pandemic based on advice from his doctor.

"I'm going to follow the doc's orders [on COVID-19], not just for me, but for the country.

That means that I am not going to be holding rallies," Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee, said during an event in the state of Delaware.

When asked about Republican allegations the former vice president suffers from dementia, Biden said all one has to do is watch him debate President Donald Trump.

"I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I'm running against," Biden said.

He added that he expects to debate Trump three times in a format set by a commission that organized similar exchanges in past presidential campaigns.