Biden Says He Would Consider Sanctioning Putin Directly In Case Of Ukraine Invasion

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he will consider sanctioning President Vladimir Putin directly if Russia invades Ukraine.

"Yes, I would see that," Biden said when asked whether he would ever see sanctioning Putin directly in case of an invasion.

The US president asserted that developments of Ukraine-Russian tensions depend entirely on the decision of Vladimir Putin, who in Biden's opinion has not yet made a final decision on whether to advance on Ukraine.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months.

The West and Kiev accuse Russia of allegedly preparing to invade. Moscow denies this, and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country, adding that the allegations serve as a pretext for expanding the alliance's military presence and deploying more troops to Eastern Europe. Russia stresses its right to move troops within its own territory and warns that arms supplies to Kiev may encourage the latter to use them against the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Donbas.

