Biden Says He, Xi to Discuss Indo-Pacific, Human Rights as Summit Begins - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden just before his virtual summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping got underway said the two leaders will discuss the Indo-Pacific and human rights, Reuters reported.

Biden also said it is important the two communicate openly and honestly, the report said. He also said the leaders have responsibility to ensure ties do not veer into open conflict, according to the report.

The White House posted a photo showing Xi on the screen as Biden sat at a table with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his staff in the White House.