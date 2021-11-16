Biden Says He, Xi to Discuss Indo-Pacific, Human Rights as Summit Begins

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden just before his virtual summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping got underway said the two leaders will discuss the Indo-Pacific and human rights.

Biden also said it is important the two communicate openly and honestly, according to a White House pool report. The leaders have responsibility to ensure ties do not veer into open conflict.

Biden during the opening interaction told Xi the US needs to "establish some common-sense guardrails" especially on vital global issues like climate change.

"We have a responsibility to the world as well as to our people," Biden said.

China and the US, he added, must increase communication and cooperation.

The White House posted a photo showing Xi on the screen as Biden sat at a table with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his staff in the White House.