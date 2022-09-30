(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States is prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory and he has been in close touch with NATO allies on this matter, after several former parts of Ukraine acceded to Russia.

"America is fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory, every inch," Biden said during a press conference. "Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying: every inch. I've been in close touch with our allies ... I've been in close touch with our NATO allies who are united in our resolve to take on (Putin's) his aggression."