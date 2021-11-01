Biden Says High Energy Prices Reinforce Need To Diversify Sources
Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:23 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) US President Joe Biden told the COP26 climate conference on Monday that high energy prices underscore the pressing need to diversify sources.
"High energy prices only, only reinforce the urgent need to diversify sources, double down on clean energy development and adapt promising new clean energy technologies," Biden stated.