WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he considered it high unlikely that F-16 fighter jets that could be provided to Ukraine by its Western donors would be used in Kiev's anticipated counteroffensive.

"It's highly unlikely that would take place in that context, but it will take place in the context if they're successful in the near term," Biden said during a press conference.