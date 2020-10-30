Biden Says His Administration Would Work With Allies to Prevent Extremist Violence

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on a cathedral in Nice, France, and vowed to work with allies to eradicate extremist violence.

"Jill and I are keeping the French people in our prayers following the horrific terror attack in Nice - which targeted innocents in a house of worship. A Biden-Harris administration will work with our allies and partners to prevent extremist violence in all forms," Biden said via Twitter.

On Thursday morning, a suspect killed three people in the Notre-Dame cathedral in Nice. Two of the victims - an elderly woman and a male church warden - were beheaded and another victim succumbed to multiple wounds.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the incident was an Islamist terrorist attack, and the suspect is currently in police custody.

The Nice attack was followed by a knife attack in France's southeastern city of Avignon and another knife assault at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.