Biden Says His Cabinet Will Keep US Safe Without Engaging in 'Needless' Military Conflicts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) President-elect Joe Biden during a press conference on Tuesday said his cabinet will maintain US security without engaging in unnecessary wars.

"This team behind me, they embody my core beliefs that America is strongest when it works with its allies.

Collectively this team has secured some of the most defining national security and diplomatic achievements in recent memory made possible through decades of experience working with our partners, that's how we truly keep America safe without engaging in needless military conflicts," Biden said.