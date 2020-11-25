Biden Says His Cabinet Will Keep US Safe Without Engaging in 'Needless' Military Conflicts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) President-elect Joe Biden during a press conference on Tuesday said his cabinet will maintain US security without engaging in unnecessary wars.

"This team behind me, they embody my core beliefs that America is strongest when it works with its allies. Collectively this team has secured some of the most defining national security and diplomatic achievements in recent memory made possible through decades of experience working with our partners, that's how we truly keep America safe without engaging in needless military conflicts," Biden said.

Biden has selected Antony Blinken to be Secretary of State and Avril Haines to be Director of National Intelligence.

The president-elect has also chosen Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security and Jake Sullivan to be his National Security Adviser.

Biden's transition team is set to begin meeting with US Federal officials in the next few days after the General Services Administration granted permission to the former vice president and his running mate Kamala Harris to do so.