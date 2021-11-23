Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Incident

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that his family is praying for the families of those killed and injured in the deadly incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin, when a vehicle plowed through a gathering of people during a Christmas-celebration event over the weekend

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that his family is praying for the families of those killed and injured in the deadly incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin, when a vehicle plowed through a gathering of people during a Christmas-celebration event over the weekend.

"We know this morning that five families of Waukesha are facing fresh grief of a life without a loved one. At least 40 Americans are suffering from injuries, some of them in critical condition. An entire community is struggling, struggling to cope with the horrific act of violence," Biden said. "The morning, Jill and I and the entire Biden family, and I'm sure sure all of us, pray that that same spirit is going to embrace and lift up all the victims of this tragedy."