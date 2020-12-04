Biden Says His Family to Keep Distance From US State Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden told the CNN broadcaster in an interview that his family will not engage in any business that could interfere with the US' state affairs.

On Thursday, Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer of President Donald Trump, said that the US Democratic Party could press on the projected president-elect, using the information concerning alleged corruption involving his son Hunter Biden, who purportedly used his father's position to make deals with Ukraine and Chinese businesses in the past.

"My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise, that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict, with the appropriate distance from, the presidency and government," Biden said on Friday.

The projected president-elect added that the presence of US incumbent President Donald Trump at the inauguration ceremony would be important to demonstrate the completion of the peaceful transfer of power.

"I think it would be important only in one sense. Not in a personal sense. Important in a sense that we are able to demonstrate the end of this chaos that he has created, that there is a peaceful transfer of power within competing parties, standing there, shaking hands and move on, I think it is important," Biden said.

Major US media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Official results are yet to be announced. US President Donald Trump has said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden. Trump has repeatedly stated that his victory in the November presidential election was stolen via massive fraud.