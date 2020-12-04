UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says His Family To Keep Distance From US State Affairs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:40 PM

Biden Says His Family to Keep Distance From US State Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden told the CNN broadcaster in an interview that his family will not engage in any business that could interfere with the US' state affairs.

On Thursday, Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer of President Donald Trump, said that the US Democratic Party could press on the projected president-elect, using the information concerning alleged corruption involving his son Hunter Biden, who purportedly used his father's position to make deals with Ukraine and Chinese businesses in the past.

"My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise, that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict, with the appropriate distance from, the presidency and government," Biden said on Friday.

The projected president-elect added that the presence of US incumbent President Donald Trump at the inauguration ceremony would be important to demonstrate the completion of the peaceful transfer of power.

"I think it would be important only in one sense. Not in a personal sense. Important in a sense that we are able to demonstrate the end of this chaos that he has created, that there is a peaceful transfer of power within competing parties, standing there, shaking hands and move on, I think it is important," Biden said.

Major US media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Official results are yet to be announced. US President Donald Trump has said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden. Trump has repeatedly stated that his victory in the November presidential election was stolen via massive fraud.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Business Ukraine China White House Trump Enterprise November Family Media From Government

Recent Stories

Former accountability judge died of cardiac arrest ..

30 minutes ago

Eight people killed in shelling in Yemen's Hodeida ..

34 minutes ago

Mega project of fisheries mobile diagonistic labo ..

35 minutes ago

Tsinghua University establishes institute for AI i ..

35 minutes ago

25 brick kilns shifted on zig-zag technology in Mu ..

35 minutes ago

US' Fauci Apologizes for Criticizing UK's 'Rushed' ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.