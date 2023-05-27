UrduPoint.com

Biden Says His House Getting Bulletproofed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 08:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden says that secret service employees are working to ensure that his house is bulletproof.

"The reason I'm going to Camp David is they are working on the -- the Secret Service is working on my house -- bulletproofing the house. So there's no place to go at home; they said I'd be out for five weeks.

So I'm going to Camp David because my granddaughter graduates on Sunday, and it's closest so I can get there to be at her graduation," Biden told reporters on Friday.

The president also said he hoped to know by Friday night whether a deal had been reached with Republican leaders in Congress to raise the US debt limit and that he was "optimistic" about it.

Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States was set to default on its financial obligations on June 5 if Biden and Republican lawmakers failed to reach a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling.

