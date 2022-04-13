Biden Says His Team Stays in Touch With New York Authorities Amid Hunt for Subway Shooter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his team remains in close contact with the New York authorities after the mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station and amid the ongoing manhunt.

"My team has been in touch with Mara Adams, New York's police commissioner, and the Department of Justice, the FBI working closely with the NYPD (New York Police Department) on the ground," Biden said.

"We're going to continue to stay in close contact with New York authorities and as we learn more about the situation over the coming hours and days."

New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the suspect has not been identified and authorities do not know the gunman's motive at this time.

A total of 16 persons are hospitalized after sustaining injuries in the shooting. Ten of them suffered gunshot wounds and five are in critical but stable condition, according the New York City officials.