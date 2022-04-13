UrduPoint.com

Biden Says His Team Stays In Touch With New York Authorities Amid Hunt For Subway Shooter

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Biden Says His Team Stays in Touch With New York Authorities Amid Hunt for Subway Shooter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his team remains in close contact with the New York authorities after the mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station and amid the ongoing manhunt.

"My team has been in touch with Mara Adams, New York's police commissioner, and the Department of Justice, the FBI working closely with the NYPD (New York Police Department) on the ground," Biden said.

"We're going to continue to stay in close contact with New York authorities and as we learn more about the situation over the coming hours and days."

New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the suspect has not been identified and authorities do not know the gunman's motive at this time.

A total of 16 persons are hospitalized after sustaining injuries in the shooting. Ten of them suffered gunshot wounds and five are in critical but stable condition, according the New York City officials.

Related Topics

Police York New York FBI

Recent Stories

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian ..

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian Regions Over Ukraine - Russia ..

1 hour ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk in Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers ..

Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers - US Defense Intelligence Agen ..

1 hour ago
 Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelensk ..

Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelenskyy's Telegram Channel

1 hour ago
 US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Join ..

US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO: Addition Will Bring ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding ..

Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding bilateral ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.