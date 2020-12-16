UrduPoint.com
Biden Says His Team Working On Plan To Get Him Publicly Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday that his team is working on a plan to get publically vaccinated against the novel coronavirus so that the American people can witness it.

Asked when he will get the vaccine, Biden said, "We are working on that right now."

Biden said he wants to ensure his vaccination will demonstrate to the American people that the vaccine is safe.

"They are working on that plan right now. And when I do it, I'll do it publicly so you all can actually witness my getting it done," he said.

On Tuesday, Biden announced that he will publicly get vaccinated and noted that he had been advised by Dr. Anthony Fauci to do so sooner rather than later.

Pfizer is involved in a massive effort to get millions of doses of its coronavirus vaccine -jointly developed with Germany's BioNTech - out after the shots became the first immunization against the coronavirus approved by US authorities over the weekend.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton announced earlier this month their intention to get vaccinated during a live television broadcast. Following their lead, Biden said he too would take a vaccine on camera.

The Pfizer vaccine is being administered first to healthcare workers and long-term residents of nursing homes. While some 100 million Americans are expected to be immunized by spring, resistance is also anticipated from at least half of the population fearing the vaccine's safety and more than 20 potential side effects.

