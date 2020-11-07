UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Honored That US People Chose Him To Lead Country

Sat 07th November 2020

Biden Says Honored That US People Chose Him to Lead Country

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said on Saturday that he was honored that the US citizens chose him to be the next president of the United States, adding that he will be "a President for all Americans."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Democratic nominee Joe Biden said on Saturday that he was honored that the US citizens chose him to be the next president of the United States, adding that he will be "a President for all Americans.

"

Earlier in the day, the CNN, Fox News and NBC broadcasters and the AP news agency projected that Biden has won the presidential election.

"America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," Biden wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

