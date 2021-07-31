UrduPoint.com

Biden Says 'Hopeful' About US-Russian Arms Control Talks

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) President Joe Biden told reporters he is hopeful about the US-Russia arms control negotiations that took place in Geneva this week.

"We are in the process and I am hopeful," Biden said on Friday when asked about his thoughts on the US-Russia arms control talks in Geneva.

The State Department said the Geneva consultations that took place Wednesday were professional and substantive. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov echoed the sentiment, saying he was satisfied with the meeting and that the United States demonstrated readiness for constructive dialogue. The two sides agreed to resume talks at the end of September.

