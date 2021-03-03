UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Hopes Life Will Return To Pre-Pandemic In One Year

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 03:00 AM

Biden Says Hopes Life Will Return to Pre-Pandemic in One Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he hopes life will return back to normal from the novel coronavirus pandemic in about one year.

"I've been cautioned not to give an answer to that because we don't know for sure, but my hope is by this time next year we're going to be back to normal, maybe even before that, I hope," Biden told reporters on Tuesday.

