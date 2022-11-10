Biden Says Hopes New Congress After Midterm Election To Continue Approach On Ukraine
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden in his remarks on the preliminary midterm elections results said that he is hopeful the new Congress will continue the existing bipartisan approach on Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.
"I hope we will continue this bipartisan approach of controlling Russia's aggression in Ukraine," Biden said on Wednesday.