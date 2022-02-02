Biden Says Hopes to Decide on US Supreme Court Justice Nominee by End of Month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he intends to decide who will be the next nominee for justice on the US Supreme Court by the end of February.

"I intend to make this decision and get it to my colleagues by the end of the month, that's my hope," Biden said during a meeting with members on the US Senate Judiciary Committee.

Biden also said that he intends to factor in the advice of Senate members during the selection and nomination process.

The US president said he is acting on identifying a nominee for a new justice after Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced that he would retire.

Biden also reaffirmed his commitment to nominate the first black woman to the position.