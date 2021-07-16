Biden Says Hopes to Ensure US-Germany Friendship Continues After Merkel Leaves Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he hopes the US-Germany friendship will continue after German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves office.

"One of the things that I want to talk about is the enduring friendship the Chancellor has been so responsible for nailing down and making sure it continues," Biden said during a meeting with Merkel in the Oval office.

Merkel, who turns 67 on July 17, retires after Germany's election on September 26 as she chose not to seek her fifth term in office. Merkel is paying her 19th official visit to the United States with Biden being the fourth President she will be meeting with over the span of her chancellorship. She is also the first European leader to be hosted at the White House since Biden's inauguration, though they both met during last month's G-7 summit in England and NATO summit in Brussels.