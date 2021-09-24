UrduPoint.com

Biden Says 'Horrible' To See Officers On Horses Detain Haitians, Promises Consequences

Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 08:23 PM

Biden Says 'Horrible' to See Officers on Horses Detain Haitians, Promises Consequences

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Friday that it was "horrible" to see Haitian migrants on the southern US border chased and detained by border patrol officers on horses and promised there will be consequences for such actions.

"It was horrible to see people treated like they did. Horses in the valley running over people being strapped. It's outrageous.

I promise you, those people will pay. It will be an investigation underway now and there will be consequences," Biden said during remarks from the White House.

Biden characterized the actions by the border patrol officers as "an embarrassment" but beyond the embarrassment he said they are dangerous, wrong and send the wrong message around the world and at home.

"It's simply not who we are," Biden said.

