Thu 26th November 2020

Biden Says Hospitals in US at Risk of Being Overwhelmed Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Presumed US President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday that hospitals in the United States face the possibility of being overwhelmed because of a rise in novel coronavirus cases.

"Our country is in the middle of a dramatic spike in cases. We are now averaging 160,000 new cases a day," Biden said on Wednesday. "Many local health systems are at risk of being overwhelmed."

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told reporters that the Biden transition team's COVID-19 Advisory board will begin briefings with the Trump administration.

The experts, which include David Kessler, Vivek Murthy and Marcella Nunez-Smith, will be focusing on the Trump administration's plan for a vaccine distribution, testing and the supply chain of personal protective equipment, Bedingfield said.

The Advisory Board said its members are being provided with good information and look forward to learning more about Operation Warp Speed - the Trump administration program tasked with addressing coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to the Biden team while continuing to dispute the results of the November 3 election, saying he is the winner and refusing to concede defeat.

