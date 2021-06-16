UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Human Rights Always Going To Be On Table

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Biden Says Human Rights Always Going to Be on Table

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Human rights are always going to be on the table as a topic of discussion for the United States, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday following bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Human rights is going to always be on the table, I told him. It's not about just going after Russia when they violate human rights, it's about who we are. How could I be the President of the United States of America and not speak out against the violation of rights," Biden said.

