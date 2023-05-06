Biden Says Hunter Has Done Nothing Wrong, Feels Proud Of Him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden says his son Hunter has not committed any wrongdoing and that he is proud of him.

"First of all, my son has done nothing wrong," Biden said in an interview with MSNBC aired on Friday." "I trust him. I have faith in him."

When asked whether charges against Hunter could impact his presidency, Biden stated, "It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."

Earlier in this week, US media reported that Hunter Biden appeared in an Arkansas court for a hearing in the case related to his finances and child support payments to the president's estranged granddaughter.

The case stems from a prior paternity dispute between Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, who gave birth to a daughter in August 2018, claiming Hunter was the father. Hunter initially denied fathering the child, but a DNA test confirmed his paternity. The case was closed in 2020.

In September, the case was reopened after Hunter asked the court to reduce his child support payments, citing a "substantial material change" in financial circumstances, purportedly a drop in income, the report said.

Roberts demanded financial records from Hunter Biden in response to his request, including information about his art sales, travel and properties, CNN reported.

In addition, Roberts is seeking information about potential payments related to Joe Biden or his brother James Biden, the report said.

Last week, Roberts accused Hunter Biden of violating court orders and withholding key evidence, requesting Independence County Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer to hold him in contempt and place him in jail until he complies, the report said.

The case coincides with attempts by Republican lawmakers to gain insight into the financial activities of the Biden family as well as a Federal probe into potential criminal activity by Hunter Biden related to the release of materials from a laptop he left at a Delaware computer repair shop.

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden remain estranged from their four-year old grandchild, having never seen or contacted her, the report said, citing court filings.

Last week, Joe Biden claimed to have six grandchildren, prompting critics to call for him to acknowledge the seventh grandchild from Hunter Biden's relations with Roberts.