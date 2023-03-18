Biden Says ICC Warrant for Putin 'Justified'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden said the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Russian President Vladimir Putin is justified.

"I think it's justified," Biden said on Friday as quoted in a pool report.

Biden also noted that although the ICC is not recognized by the United States, the organization makes a good argument for the warrant.

On Friday, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin as well as Russia's Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on the grounds of alleged "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children to Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stated that Russia is not a party to the ICC and its jurisdiction is not recognized by Moscow so any of its decisions against the country are null from the legal point of view.