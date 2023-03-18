UrduPoint.com

Biden Says ICC Warrant For Putin 'Justified'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Biden Says ICC Warrant for Putin 'Justified'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden said the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Russian President Vladimir Putin is justified.

"I think it's justified," Biden said on Friday as quoted in a pool report.

Biden also noted that although the ICC is not recognized by the United States, the organization makes a good argument for the warrant.

On Friday, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin as well as Russia's Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on the grounds of alleged "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children to Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stated that Russia is not a party to the ICC and its jurisdiction is not recognized by Moscow so any of its decisions against the country are null from the legal point of view.

Related Topics

ICC Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United States Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International ..

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

5 hours ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

5 hours ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

5 hours ago
 Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL ..

Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL PSL 8 final

5 hours ago
 UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.