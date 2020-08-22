UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says If Elected He Would Shut Down Entire US Economy To Control COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:10 AM

Biden Says if Elected He Would Shut Down Entire US Economy to Control COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in an interview said he would shut down the entire US economy if scientists recommended it in order to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday evening, during his Democratic presidential nomination acceptance speech, Biden said he would have a national strategy for combating COVID-19 on "day one" if elected.

"I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists," Biden told ABC news on Friday when asked if he was willing to shut down the country's economy to contain the pandemic.

Biden also said the United States cannot move forward unless COVID-19 is under control.

Biden's rival, incumbent President Donald Trump, has been criticized for pushing ahead with opening schools despite objections from some who believe the pandemic is not under control yet.

The US leads the world in COVID-19 cases, with more than 5.6 million confirmed overall as of Friday night, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Trump United States From Million

Recent Stories

UAE denies signing security agreement with Israel

3 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

3 hours ago

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

4 hours ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

4 hours ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

5 hours ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.