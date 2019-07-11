UrduPoint.com
Biden Says If Elected President US To Pursue Extension Of New START Treaty With Russia

Thu 11th July 2019

Biden Says if Elected President US to Pursue Extension of New START Treaty With Russia

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden said on Thursday that if elected in 2020 he will pursue an extension of the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty with Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden said on Thursday that if elected in 2020 he will pursue an extension of the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty with Russia.

"I'll pursue an extension of New START Treaty - an anchor of strategic stability between the United States and Russia, and use that as a foundation for new arms control agreements," Biden said during a foreign policy speech at the City University of New York.

