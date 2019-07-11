UrduPoint.com
Biden Says If Elected US To Rejoin JCPOA If Iran Returns To Compliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:36 PM

Biden Says if Elected US to Rejoin JCPOA if Iran Returns to Compliance

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden said on Thursday that if Iran returns to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, he will return to the agreement if elected the next US President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden said on Thursday that if Iran returns to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, he will return to the agreement if elected the next US President.

"If Tehran returns to compliance with the deal, I'll rejoin the agreement and work with our allies to strengthen and extend while more effectively pushing back against Iran's destabilizing activities which under the agreement we were allowed to do, we had partners to do with us," Biden said during a speech in New York.

