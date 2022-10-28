Biden Says if Putin Has No Intention of Using Nukes 'Why Does He Keep Talking About It?'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden asked in an interview why his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin keeps talking about nuclear weapons if he has no intention of using them.

"If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why does he talk about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?" Biden told Newsnation on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Club that he has no intent of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.