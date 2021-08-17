Biden Says in Coming Days US Will Evacuate Thousands of Americans, Afghan Allies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States will evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan in the coming days.

"Over the coming days we intend to transport out thousands of American citizens who have been living and working in Afghanistan," Biden said at a press conference.

"We'll also continue to support the safe departure of civilian personnel, the civilian personnel of our allies who are still serving in Afghanistan."