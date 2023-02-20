(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he arrived in Kiev to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and reaffirm the commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

"As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Biden said in a statement, published by the White House.