Biden Says in Leaked Video 2015 Iran Nuclear Agreement 'Dead'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) A video leaked on social media platforms on Monday showed US President Joe Biden saying that the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement is "dead."

"It is dead, but we are not gonna announce it. Long story," Biden told a woman during a November 4 election rally that presumably took place during his visit to California.

Biden made the comment after a woman asked him to announce whether the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is dead.

A White House National Security Council spokesperson told the website Axios that the US government does not see a deal coming together anytime soon, pointing to Iran`s crackdown on protesters and support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The spokesperson also said the United States is focused on practical ways to confront Iran's nuclear program.