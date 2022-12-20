UrduPoint.com

Biden Says In Leaked Video 2015 Iran Nuclear Agreement 'Dead'

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Biden Says in Leaked Video 2015 Iran Nuclear Agreement 'Dead'

A video leaked on social media platforms on Monday showed US President Joe Biden saying that the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement is "dead."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) A video leaked on social media platforms on Monday showed US President Joe Biden saying that the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement is "dead."

"It is dead, but we are not gonna announce it. Long story," Biden told a woman during a November 4 election rally that presumably took place during his visit to California.

Biden made the comment after a woman asked him to announce whether the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is dead.

A White House National Security Council spokesperson told the website Axios that the US government does not see a deal coming together anytime soon, pointing to Iran`s crackdown on protesters and support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The spokesperson also said the United States is focused on practical ways to confront Iran's nuclear program.

Related Topics

Election Dead Ukraine Iran Russia Social Media Nuclear White House Visit United States November Women 2015 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Mexican Embassy Grants Asylum to Family of Ousted ..

Mexican Embassy Grants Asylum to Family of Ousted Peruvian Leader

7 minutes ago
 Pak-KSA vows to end narcotics smuggling

Pak-KSA vows to end narcotics smuggling

7 minutes ago
 White House Welcomes Additional Ukraine Aid in 202 ..

White House Welcomes Additional Ukraine Aid in 2023 Omnibus Spending Bill

8 minutes ago
 Umrah pilgrims boost Saudi Arabia's hospitality se ..

Umrah pilgrims boost Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector

8 minutes ago
 US Does Not See Iran Nuclear Deal Coming Together ..

US Does Not See Iran Nuclear Deal Coming Together Anytime Soon - White House

8 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC calls on CM Pervaiz Elahi

Chairman HEC calls on CM Pervaiz Elahi

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.