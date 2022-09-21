Biden Says in UN General Assembly Speech US Committed to One China Policy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) US President Biden on Wednesday said in his speech at the UN General Assembly that the United States remained committed to its One China policy.

"We seek to hold peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits and remain committed to our One China policy, which has helped prevent conflict for four decades," Biden said. "We continue to oppose unilateral changes to the status quo by either side."