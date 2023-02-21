Biden Says In Warsaw NATO Will Not Be Divided, Will Not Tire In Supporting Ukraine
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 10:00 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said during remarks in Poland on Tuesday that NATO will not be divided nor tire in supporting Ukraine.
"There should be no doubt our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided and we will not tire," Biden said in light of the upcoming anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.