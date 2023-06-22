Open Menu

Biden Says Indian Firms Announcing Over $2Bln In US Investments During Modi Visit Biden

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Indian companies are announcing over $2 billion in US investments during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"With this visit Indian firms are announcing more than $2 billion in new investments in manufacturing solar in Colorado, steel in Ohio and optic fiber in South Carolina and much more," Biden said at a joint press conference with Modi.

