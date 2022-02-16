Biden Says Informed Putin He Stands Ready To Engage In High-Level Diplomacy
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 02:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend he is ready to engage in high-level diplomacy.
"This weekend, I spoke again with President Putin to make clear that we are ready to keep pursuing high-level diplomacy," Biden said. "President Putin and I agreed that our teams should continue to engage toward this end along with our allies and partners."