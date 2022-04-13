Biden Says Informed Zelenskyy US to Provide Extra $800 Million in Weapons to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he has informed Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United States will provide an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance to Ukraine.

"I just spoke with President Zelenskyy and shared with him that my Administration is authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing to devastating effect. As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself," Biden said in a statement.

"I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters," he stated.