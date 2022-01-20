UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Intends To Nominate US Ambassadors To UK, Brazil - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Biden Says Intends to Nominate US Ambassadors to UK, Brazil - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he intends to nominate seven individuals to serve in key posts in his administration, including four diplomats for the positions ambassador to the United Kingdom, Brazil, Denmark and Chad, the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.

"They are: Elizabeth Bagley, nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federative Republic of Brazil; Jane Hartley, nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland... Alan Leventhal, nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Denmark," the release said.

Hartley served as ambassador to France and the Principality of Monaco between 2014 and 2017.

In that role, she helped strengthen the US-France bilateral relationship while focusing on counterterrorism cooperation. Hartley was also CEO of the international economic and political advisory firm Observatory Group.

Bagley has served as advisor to US Secretaries of State John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and Madeline Albright. She has also served as Special Representative to the UN General Assembly, Special Representative for Global Partnerships and US Ambassador to Portugal.

The White House also said Biden intends to nominate Dr. Kathryn Huff for the position Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy; Deborah Coen for member of the National Council on the Humanities; and William Brodsky for member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Nuclear White House Hillary Clinton France Monaco Ireland Brazil United Kingdom Portugal Chad Denmark 2017

Recent Stories

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

6 minutes ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

6 minutes ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

16 minutes ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

16 minutes ago
 Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting ..

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underwa ..

54 minutes ago
 Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' t ..

Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' to Russia if Situation Deterior ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.