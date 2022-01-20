Biden Says Intends to Nominate US Ambassadors to UK, Brazil - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he intends to nominate seven individuals to serve in key posts in his administration, including four diplomats for the positions ambassador to the United Kingdom, Brazil, Denmark and Chad, the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.

"They are: Elizabeth Bagley, nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federative Republic of Brazil; Jane Hartley, nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland... Alan Leventhal, nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Denmark," the release said.

Hartley served as ambassador to France and the Principality of Monaco between 2014 and 2017.

In that role, she helped strengthen the US-France bilateral relationship while focusing on counterterrorism cooperation. Hartley was also CEO of the international economic and political advisory firm Observatory Group.

Bagley has served as advisor to US Secretaries of State John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and Madeline Albright. She has also served as Special Representative to the UN General Assembly, Special Representative for Global Partnerships and US Ambassador to Portugal.

The White House also said Biden intends to nominate Dr. Kathryn Huff for the position Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy; Deborah Coen for member of the National Council on the Humanities; and William Brodsky for member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.