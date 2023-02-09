Biden Says Intends to Run for Reelection in 2024 But Has Not Made Final Decision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) President Joe Biden said during an interview that he plans on running for re-election in 2024 despite his age but he has not yet made a firm decision.

"It's my intention, I think, but I haven't made that decision firmly yet," Biden said on Wednesday, when asked about whether he will run for president again in 2024.

Biden added that he would be honest with the American people if he had a health problem he believed could prevent him from serving.

Biden's 2020 campaign rival, former US President Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid late last year.