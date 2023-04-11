Biden Says Intends to Speak with Gershkovich Family During Plane Ride to Northern Ireland

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he intends to speak with the family of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich during his flight to Northern Ireland, following the journalist's detention in Russia on espionage charges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he intends to speak with the family of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich during his flight to Northern Ireland, following the journalist's detention in Russia on espionage charges.

"I called them yesterday, we missed calls. I'm going to try them from the plane," Biden said during remarks prior to his departure at Joint Base Andrews.

The United States is making clear that what is happening to Gershkovich is "totally illegal," Biden said.

On Monday, the US officially labeled Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russian authorities. Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg after allegedly collecting classified information for the US on the activities of Russia's military-industrial complex.

The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations against Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.