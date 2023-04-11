Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Intends To Speak With Gershkovich Family During Plane Ride To Northern Ireland

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Biden Says Intends to Speak with Gershkovich Family During Plane Ride to Northern Ireland

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he intends to speak with the family of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich during his flight to Northern Ireland, following the journalist's detention in Russia on espionage charges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he intends to speak with the family of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich during his flight to Northern Ireland, following the journalist's detention in Russia on espionage charges.

"I called them yesterday, we missed calls. I'm going to try them from the plane," Biden said during remarks prior to his departure at Joint Base Andrews.

The United States is making clear that what is happening to Gershkovich is "totally illegal," Biden said.

On Monday, the US officially labeled Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russian authorities. Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg after allegedly collecting classified information for the US on the activities of Russia's military-industrial complex.

The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations against Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.

Related Topics

Russia Yekaterinburg Ireland United States Turkish Lira Family From

Recent Stories

Inflation in Russia Down to 3.3% as of April 3, to ..

Inflation in Russia Down to 3.3% as of April 3, to Reach 3% by End of Month - Pu ..

4 minutes ago
 Transnistria Concerned About New Moldovan Drills N ..

Transnistria Concerned About New Moldovan Drills Near Security Zone - Transnistr ..

8 minutes ago
 Poland Wants to Become Financial Hub for Restorati ..

Poland Wants to Become Financial Hub for Restoration of Ukraine - Deputy Ministe ..

8 minutes ago
 Hotels/ restaurants sealed for violation of Ehtram ..

Hotels/ restaurants sealed for violation of Ehtram Ramzan Ordinance

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Consolidated Budget Sees 13 Trillion Rubl ..

Russia's Consolidated Budget Sees 13 Trillion Rubles in Revenues in Q1 2023 - Pu ..

8 minutes ago
 Robbers gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Robbers gang busted, looted valuables recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.