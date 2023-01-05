UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Biden Says Intends to Visit US Southern Border - White House Press Pool

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he intends to visit the US southern border, according to the White House press pool

Earlier in the day, media reported that the White House is strongly considering scheduling a visit to the US-Mexico border before Biden heads to Mexico City next week for the North American Leaders' Summit.

"That's my intention," Biden said when asked if he will visit the US southern border.

It is still unclear what part of the US southern border Biden may possibly visit.

The White House has continuously dodged questions about why Biden has not visited the southern border amid record-breaking migration numbers that are overwhelming Federal and state resources.

Republicans have also previously urged Biden to visit the border to get a first-hand look at the crisis.

Last week, the US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's request to end the COVID-era Title 42 immigration policy that allowed the authorities to deny migrants entry in the United States based on their health status. Several Republican states had urged the court to leave it in place in order to avert a worsening of the current border crisis.

White House spokesperson Karine Jeane-Pierre said the Biden administration will comply with the US Supreme Court's order and in the meantime will continue to advance preparations to manage the migration on the US-Mexico border.

