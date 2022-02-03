Biden Says IS Leader al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi Eliminated in Operation in Northwest Syria

The United States eliminated Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), in a military operation in northwestern Syria, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United States eliminated Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), in a military operation in northwestern Syria, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Last night at my direction, U.S.

military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place. Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi the leader of ISIS," he said.

Biden added that all Americans have returned safely from the operation.

"I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops," he stated.