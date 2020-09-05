Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2-State Solution

US presidential hopeful Joe Biden said on Friday it was important for more countries to recognize Israel as a sovereign state but said it was just as important for Jerusalem to continue working toward a two-state solution with the Palestinians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) US presidential hopeful Joe Biden said on Friday it was important for more countries to recognize Israel as a sovereign state but said it was just as important for Jerusalem to continue working toward a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

"I do, I absolutely do," Biden told reporters when asked if more nations should recognize Israel as a state. "I think that's important, but also I believe that Israel has to be prepared to work toward a genuine two-state solution."

Biden's remarks came after Kosovo signed an agreement with Israel at the White House on Friday to normalize ties and establish diplomatic relations.

The Balkan state's move came after the United Arab Emirates sealed a similar diplomatic deal with Jerusalem, in talks also hosted by the Trump administration.

The two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict envisages an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel, west of the Jordan River. The boundary between the two states is still subject to dispute and negotiation, with Palestinian and Arab leadership insisting on the "1967 borders", which is not accepted by Israel. There have been many diplomatic efforts to realize a two state solution, but none have lasted to date.